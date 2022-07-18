  • The 39-month EFF between Pakistan and the IMF was signed in July 2019 to provide funds amounting to Self-Drawing Rights (SDR) — $4,268 million.
  • Structural reforms have been sacrificed due to Pakistan’s short-sighted political goals; hence the urge to go to the IMF for fiscal stability has been repeated over time.
  • The latest EFF was on the verge of collapse, but the ruling coalition government continued its efforts to revive the discussions.