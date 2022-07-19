Sri Lanka crisis live updates | Majority of Sri Lanka’s ruling SLPP party in favour of Dullas Alahapperuma as President, Sajith Premadasa as PM: G. L. Peiris

Trade Union activists and civil society members shout slogans against Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe as lawmakers prepare to elect a new President in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

July 19, 2022 11:44 IST

Acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and two others were proposed by lawmakers as the three candidates for the July 20 Presidential election

With a severe shortage in foreign exchange reserves, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades. Further, the shortage of reserves is hampering the import of essentials such as food, fuel and medicines.

The acute economic crisis has also triggered a political crisis in the country and an uprising against the government. Doctors are warning people to not get sick while families are struggling to eat three meals a day in a country that was once an inspiration across South Asia for its expanding middle class and high per capita income.

Political stalemate persists in Sri Lanka

Mr. Wickremesinghe became acting President after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned last week after fleeing to Singapore. Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency in the country.

The Indian Union Government called for an all-party meeting over the Sri Lankan crisis on July 19 which will be addressed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Here are the latest updates:

Colombo

‘Majority of SLPP party in favour of Alahapperuma as President, Premadasa as PM’

A majority of members of Sri Lanka’s ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party was in favour of nominating Dullas Alahapperuma, a leader of its breakaway faction, for the post of the President and principal Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa as the Prime Minister, Chairman of the SLPP, G. L. Peiris said on July 19, ahead of the Presidential election, on July 20.

SLPP Chairman Peiris said the majority of his party was in favour of appointing Mr. Alahapperuma as the President, underlining that the people’s voice be highlighted in Parliament, according to news portal News First.lk.

Mr. Peiris added that the SLPP lawmakers have agreed to appoint Opposition Leader Premadasa, the 55-year-old leader of Sri Lanka’s principal Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya as the Prime Minister. Incidentally, Mr. Premadasa had withdrawn from the presidential race to support Mr. Alahapperuma’s nomination. - PTI

Colombo

Over 4,000 books gutted, 125-year-old piano damaged: Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that much of the contents in his private residence in Colombo were not salvageable after a group of irate anti-government protesters torched it on July 9, destroying his 125-year-old piano and more than 4,000 books, some of them centuries-old.

Mr. Wickremesinghe told CNN in an interview that much of its contents from his torched residence were not salvageable. A video released by Daily Mirror newspaper on Twitter on July 10 showed grim visuals of Mr. Wickremesinghe’s charred residence and a damaged sedan among others. Paintings and artworks were strewn across the house and the compound. - PTI

India - Sri Lanka

Indian official injured in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

A senior Indian government official posted in Sri Lanka sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said on July 19 as it urged its nationals to remain aware of the latest developments in the island nation and plan their movements and activities accordingly.

The Indian High Commission in a tweet said the relations between the people of India and Sri Lanka have always been cordial and friendly.

“In the current situation, #Indian nationals in #SriLanka are requested to remain aware of latest developments and accordingly plan their movements and activities. You may contact us when required,” it said.

In another tweet, the High Commission said its officials in the morning met “Vivek Varma, an Indian national and Director of Indian Visa Centre, who sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault last night near Colombo”. The matter has been brought to the attention of the Sri Lankan authorities, it said. - PTI

Colombo

Ranil Wickremesinghe says he was not part of Rajapaksa administration

Ahead of the presidential election on July 20, Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has distanced himself from the Rajapaksa government, saying he was not in the “same administration” and was appointed to “handle the economy” of the bankrupt country.

“I’m not the same, people know that…I came here to handle the economy,” Mr. Wickremesinghe told CNN in an interview, as he sought to distance himself from Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the person under whom he had worked for the past two months to rescue the crisis-hit Sri Lankan economy.

Mr. Wickremesinghe said the erstwhile Rajapaksa regime was “covering up facts” about the country’s crippling financial crisis and assured the island nation’s beleaguered economy would stabilise by the end of next year. - PTI

India

Colombo

Colombo

Security beefed up around Sri Lankan Parliament ahead of Presidential election

The security has been beefed up in and around Sri Lanka’s Parliament complex on Tuesday after the Speaker lodged a complaint with the Inspector General of Police calling for a detailed investigation to be conducted into certain inflammatory posts published on social media threatening Members of Parliament.

The complaint by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena came hours before Parliament was poised to accept the nominations for the post of President, which fell vacant last week after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and later resigned.

On Monday, Sri Lankan Members of Parliament from the ruling party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) had complained of receiving threat messages on social media, warning them against voting for Sri Lanka’s Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Consequently, the police and the country’s armed forces have been stationed in and around the Parliament complex on Tuesday.

Police have warned that strict action would be taken against those who had created, published and circulated such threatening posts against lawmakers on social media. - PTI

Colombo

Sajith Premadasa withdraws candidacy for President

Leader of Sri Lanka’s main Opposition party withdrew his candidacy for President on Tuesday, throwing his support to another contender as lawmakers prepared to choose a successor to the ousted leader who fled the country last week.

Sajith Premadasa, leader of the main Opposition party, said he would back former government Minister and spokesman Dullas Alahapperuma, who was nominated on Tuesday by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition. Marxist party leader Anura Dissanayake was also expected to contest Wednesday’s Parliamentary vote. - AP

Colombo

Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe’s bid for President

Sri Lankan students and other groups planned to protest on Tuesday against Ranil Wickremesinghe’s expected bid for President, as lawmakers gathered in Parliament to finalise candidates for the role. Six-time Prime Minister Wickremesinghe took over as acting President after a popular uprising amid a devastating economic crisis that forced previous incumbent Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee to Singapore and resign. Demonstrators, angered by rocketing prices and shortages of food and fuel, want Mr. Wickremesinghe gone too.

Inflation of over 50% and shortages of food, fuel and medicines have brought thousands onto the streets in months of protests that culminated in Rajapaksa’s ouster. - Reuters

( With inputs from agencies)