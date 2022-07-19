Sri Lanka crisis live updates | Security beefed up around Sri Lankan Parliament ahead of presidential election

People wait in queue to get their passports outside Department of Immigration & Emigration in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP

Tamil Nadu-based DMK and AIADMK demanded that India should intervene in the crisis shrouding the neighbouring Sri Lanka.

With a severe shortage in foreign exchange reserves, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades. Further, the shortage of reserves is hampering the import of essentials such as food, fuel and medicines. The acute economic crisis has also triggered a political crisis in the country and an uprising against the government. Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency in the country.

Mr. Wickremesinghe became acting President after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned last week after fleeing to Singapore.

The Indian Union Government called for an all-party meeting over the Sri Lankan crisis on July 19 which will be addressed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

All-party meet on Sri Lanka crisis

During a meeting of all parties convened ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Tamil Nadu-based DMK and AIADMK demanded that India should intervene in the crisis shrouding the neighbouring country.

After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said both Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief leaders of various political parties on the Sri Lankan crisis during an all-party meeting. It is not clear whether Ms. Sitharaman will address the meeting as she has tested Covid positive.

Three-way fight for Sri Lankan Presidency

Acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and two others were proposed by lawmakers on Tuesday as the three candidates for the July 20 Presidential election to pick the successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa after he resigned following a popular uprising against his government for mismanaging the economy.

Mr. Wickremesinghe, 73, will face-off against Dullas Alahapperuma, a 63-year-old staunch Sinhala Buddhist nationalist and a key member from the breakaway group of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party and the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake, 53, it was officially announced in Parliament.

Sajith Premadasa, the 55-year-old leader of Sri Lanka’s principal opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya, said on Tuesday that he was withdrawing from the race of President to provide support to Alahapperuma.

The 225-member Parliament is expected to elect the new president after July 20, who will serve the remaining term of former president Rajapaksa till November 2024.

Security beefed up around Sri Lankan Parliament ahead of Presidential election

The security has been beefed up in and around Sri Lanka’s Parliament complex on Tuesday after the Speaker lodged a complaint with the Inspector General of Police calling for a detailed investigation to be conducted into certain inflammatory posts published on social media threatening Members of Parliament.

The complaint by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena came hours before Parliament was poised to accept the nominations for the post of President, which fell vacant last week after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and later resigned.

On Monday, Sri Lankan Members of Parliament from the ruling party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) had complained of receiving threat messages on social media, warning them against voting for Sri Lanka’s Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Consequently, the police and the country’s armed forces have been stationed in and around the Parliament complex on Tuesday.

Police have warned that strict action would be taken against those who had created, published and circulated such threatening posts against lawmakers on social media.