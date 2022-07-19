Sri Lanka crisis live updates | Centre calls all-party meet on Sri Lanka crisis; External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to brief MPs

Tamil Nadu-based DMK and AIADMK demanded that India should intervene in the crisis shrouding the neighbouring Sri Lanka.

Tamil Nadu-based DMK and AIADMK demanded that India should intervene in the crisis shrouding the neighbouring Sri Lanka.

The Union government called for an all-party meeting over the Sri Lankan crisis on July 19 which will be addressed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

With a severe shortage in foreign exchange reserves, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades. Further, the shortage of reserves is hampering the import of essentials such as food, fuel and medicines. The acute economic crisis has also triggered a political crisis in the country and an uprising against the government. Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency in the country.

Mr. Wickremesinghe became acting President after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned last week after fleeing to Singapore.

Here are the latest updates:

All-party meet on Sri Lanka crisis

During a meeting of all parties convened ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Tamil Nadu-based DMK and AIADMK demanded that India should intervene in the crisis shrouding the neighbouring country.

After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said both Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief leaders of various political parties on the Sri Lankan crisis during an all-party meeting. It is not clear whether Ms. Sitharaman will address the meeting as she has tested Covid positive.

Three-way fight for Sri Lankan Presidency

Acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and two others were proposed by lawmakers on Tuesday as the three candidates for the July 20 Presidential election to pick the successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa after he resigned following a popular uprising against his government for mismanaging the economy.

Mr. Wickremesinghe, 73, will face-off against Dullas Alahapperuma, a 63-year-old staunch Sinhala Buddhist nationalist and a key member from the breakaway group of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party and the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake, 53, it was officially announced in Parliament.

Sajith Premadasa, the 55-year-old leader of Sri Lanka’s principal opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya, said on Tuesday that he was withdrawing from the race of President to provide support to Alahapperuma.

The 225-member Parliament is expected to elect the new president after July 20, who will serve the remaining term of former president Rajapaksa till November 2024.