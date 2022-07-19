World Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela The significance of the number 46664 that was used by Mandela for his HIV/AIDS awareness campaign and a series of charity concerts is that it was his prison number at Robben Island. 46664 stood for Prisoner No. 466 in 1964 | Photo Credit: Reuters V V RamananJuly 19, 2022 11:58 IST Updated: July 19, 2022 11:58 IST July 18 is celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day. A quiz on the legendary leader who was born on that date in 1918 This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on Related TopicsThe Hindu QuizzesText and ContextpeopleRead more...