Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela

The significance of the number 46664 that was used by Mandela for his HIV/AIDS awareness campaign and a series of charity concerts is that it was his prison number at Robben Island. 46664 stood for Prisoner No. 466 in 1964 | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 19, 2022 11:58 IST

July 18 is celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day. A quiz on the legendary leader who was born on that date in 1918

