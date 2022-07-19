World

Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela

Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela

July 18 is celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day. A quiz on the legendary leader who was born on that date in 1918

Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela

1/8

1. On Mandela Day, South African citizens are encouraged to spend 67 minutes in service to others in need. Why 67 minutes?

Answer :

 To appreciate the number of years he spent fighting for justice, equality, and human rights

Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela

0/8

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
Text and Context
people
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2022 12:01:12 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/world/daily-quiz-july-18-2022-on-nelson-mandela/article65651614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY