Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela
V V Ramanan July 19, 2022 11:58 IST
Updated:
July 19, 2022 11:58 IST
V V Ramanan July 19, 2022 11:58 IST
Updated:
July 19, 2022 11:58 IST
July 18 is celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day. A quiz on the legendary leader who was born on that date in 1918
July 18 is celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day. A quiz on the legendary leader who was born on that date in 1918
Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela
July 18 is celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day. A quiz on the legendary leader who was born on that date in 1918
Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela
1.
On Mandela Day, South African citizens are encouraged to spend 67 minutes in service to others in need. Why 67 minutes?
Answer :
To appreciate the number of years he spent fighting for justice, equality, and human rights
2.
Mandela’s birth name was Rolihlahla. What does the name mean in his Xhosa tribe language?
Answer :
Troublemaker or pulling the branch of a tree
3.
What is the single biggest contribution of his teacher Miss Mdingane to his persona?
Answer :
She gave him the name Nelson
4.
One of the great speeches of the 20th century was the three-hour speech delivered by Mandela on April 20, 1964 during the Rivonia Trial. What has the speech been dubbed as?
Answer :
‘I Am Prepared to Die’
5.
Mandela had a single acting credit to his name, a cameo as a school teacher in Soweto, South Africa, in a 1992 film. Name the movie and its director.
Answer :
‘Malcolm X’ by Spike Lee
6.
With whom did Mandela share the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize?
Answer :
South African President Frederik Willem de Klerk
7.
Name his autobiography, ghostwritten by Richard Stengel, that was published in 1994.
Answer :
‘Long Walk To Freedom’
8.
Name the poem by William Ernest Henley that inspired him and which he read out to his fellow prisoners. A film with the same name had Morgan Freeman playing the great man.
Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela
Our code of editorial values