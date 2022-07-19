Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela

July 18 is celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day. A quiz on the legendary leader who was born on that date in 1918

Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela July 18 is celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day. A quiz on the legendary leader who was born on that date in 1918 Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela 1/8 1. On Mandela Day, South African citizens are encouraged to spend 67 minutes in service to others in need. Why 67 minutes? SHOW ANSWER Answer : To appreciate the number of years he spent fighting for justice, equality, and human rights I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Mandela’s birth name was Rolihlahla. What does the name mean in his Xhosa tribe language? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Troublemaker or pulling the branch of a tree I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. What is the single biggest contribution of his teacher Miss Mdingane to his persona? SHOW ANSWER Answer : She gave him the name Nelson I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. One of the great speeches of the 20th century was the three-hour speech delivered by Mandela on April 20, 1964 during the Rivonia Trial. What has the speech been dubbed as? SHOW ANSWER Answer : ‘I Am Prepared to Die’ I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Mandela had a single acting credit to his name, a cameo as a school teacher in Soweto, South Africa, in a 1992 film. Name the movie and its director. SHOW ANSWER Answer : ‘Malcolm X’ by Spike Lee I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. With whom did Mandela share the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize? SHOW ANSWER Answer : South African President Frederik Willem de Klerk I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Name his autobiography, ghostwritten by Richard Stengel, that was published in 1994. SHOW ANSWER Answer : ‘Long Walk To Freedom’ I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. Name the poem by William Ernest Henley that inspired him and which he read out to his fellow prisoners. A film with the same name had Morgan Freeman playing the great man. SHOW ANSWER Answer : ‘Invictus’ I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/8 RETAKE THE QUIZ



