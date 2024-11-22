 />
World must respond: Zelenskyy after Russian strike in Dnipro

The Ukraine President condemns Russian ballistic missile attack and calls for global condemnation and strong response to escalation

Updated - November 22, 2024 02:53 am IST

Reuters
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Mr. Putin’s acknowledgement of the use of the new weapon was another escalation in the war, now more than 1,000 days old, after the deployment of North Korean troops on Russian soil. File

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Mr. Putin’s acknowledgement of the use of the new weapon was another escalation in the war, now more than 1,000 days old, after the deployment of North Korean troops on Russian soil. File | Photo Credit: AP

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday (November 21, 2024) that a Russian attack on Ukraine with a new type of ballistic missile was a “clear and severe escalation” in the war and called for strong worldwide condemnation.

"This is a clear and severe escalation in the scale and brutality of this war," Mr. Zelenskyy wrote on X, referring to a strike on the central city of Dnipro.

“The use of a ballistic missile against Ukraine today is yet more proof that Russia has no interest in peace,” he wrote.

“The world must respond,” he wrote. “Right now, there is no strong reaction from the world.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a television address, said Russia had responded to the use of U.S. and British missiles by Kyiv by firing a new kind of hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile at a Ukrainian military facility.

North Korea and Russia agree to expand their economic cooperation

In his comments on X, Mr. Zelenskyy said Mr. Putin's acknowledgement of the use of the new weapon was another escalation in the war, now more than 1,000 days old, after the deployment of North Korean troops on Russian soil.

“Putin is not only prolonging the war — he is spitting in the face of those in the world who genuinely want peace to be restored,” he wrote.

“The world must respond. Right now, there is no strong reaction from the world...A lack of tough reactions to Russia’s actions sends a message that such behavior is acceptable,” he added.

Published - November 22, 2024 02:52 am IST

