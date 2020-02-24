World must prepare for ‘potential pandemic’: WHO chief

All about the China coronavirus COVID-19

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries should be “doing everything we can to prepare for a potential pandemic”

The World Health Organization chief said on Monday the world should be working harder to contain the spread of the deadly new COVID-19, and should be preparing for a “potential pandemic“.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that so far, the WHO does not consider the outbreak that has killed more than 2,600 people a pandemic, but said countries should be “doing everything we can to prepare for a potential pandemic.”

