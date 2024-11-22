World leaders split as ICC issues arrest warrant for Netanyahu

Israel and its allies denounced the International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant Thursday (November 21, 2024) for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even as Turkey -- and rights groups - welcomed the move.

The court also issued warrants for Israel's former Defence Minister as well as Hamas's military chief Mohammed Deif.

They were issued in response to accusations of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza, set off by the militant Palestinian group's October 7, 2023 attack.

Israel: New 'Dreyfus trial'

"The anti-Semitic decision of the International Criminal Court is comparable to the modern-day Dreyfus trial -- and it will end in the same way," Mr. Netanyahu said in a statement.

He was referring to the 19th-century Alfred Dreyfus affair in which a Jewish army captain was wrongly convicted of treason in France before being exonerated.

US: 'Outrageous'

"The ICC issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"Let me be clear once again: whatever the ICC might imply, there is no equivalence -- none -- between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security."

Argentina: 'Deep disagreement'

Argentina "declares its deep disagreement" with the decision, which "ignores Israel's legitimate right to self-defence against the constant attacks by terrorist organisations like Hamas and Hezbollah," President Javier Milei posted on social media platform X.

"(It's) an important step towards justice and can lead to redress for the victims in general, but it remains limited and symbolic if it is not supported by all means by all countries around the world," Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim said of the warrants against Israeli politicians.

European Union: 'Binding'

"It is not a political decision," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, speaking during a visit to Jordan.

"It is a decision of a court, of a court of justice, of an international court of justice. And the decision of the court has to be respected and implemented."

"This arrest warrant against Mr Deif is massively significant," said Yael Vias Gvirsman, who represents 300 Israeli victims of the October 7 Hamas attacks.

"It means these victims' voices are being heard," she added, speaking from outside the court in The Hague.

The Palestinian Authority, a rival of Hamas, said that "the ICC's decision represents hope and confidence in international law and its institutions".

It urged ICC members to enforce "a policy of severing contact and meetings' with Netanyahu and Gallant.

Amnesty International: 'Wanted man'

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is now officially a wanted man," said Amnesty's Secretary General Agnes Callamard.

"ICC member states and the whole international community must stop at nothing until these individuals are brought to trial before the ICC's independent and impartial judges."

"The ICC arrest warrants against senior Israeli leaders and a Hamas official break through the perception that certain individuals are beyond the reach of the law."

Turkey: 'Positive decision'

The ICC's decision "is a belated but positive decision to stop the bloodshed and put an end to the genocide in Palestine," Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on X.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed the warrants as "an extremely important step".

Italy: 'Will evaluate' -

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said his country would be obliged to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they visited, although he added he believed the ICC was "wrong" to put Netanyahu on the same level as Hamas.

Spain: 'Respects the decision' -

Spain said it would follow the ruling, with official sources telling AFP the country "respects the decision and will conform to its commitments and obligations in compliance with the Rome Statute and international law".

Norway: 'Confidence'

"It is important that the ICC carries out its mandate in a judicious manner. I have confidence that the court will proceed with the case based on the highest fair trial standards," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said.

Sweden: 'Independence and integrity'

"Sweden and the EU support the important work of the court and safeguard its independence and integrity," Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said.

Belgium: 'Fight against impunity'

"The fight against impunity wherever crimes are committed is a priority for Belgium, which fully supports the work of the (ICC)", Belgium's foreign ministry said on X. "Those responsible for crimes committed in Israel and Gaza must be prosecuted at the highest level, regardless of who committed them."