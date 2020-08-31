World leaders pay glowing tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

NEW DELHI

31 August 2020

‘He was our guardian...,’ says Hasina

Bangladesh will always remember the contribution of Pranab Mukherjee to the Liberation War of 1971, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in a message on Monday.

She was joined by the President of Nepal, K.P. Sharma Oli, and the President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, among others who remembered the former President of India for his contribution in strengthening India’s diplomatic ties.

“During my years in exile spent in India during the aftermath of the assassination of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Pranab Mukherjee always helped us. He looked after me and my younger sister Rehana in those difficult days and stood by us. He continued to encourage me and assisted me after I returned to Bangladesh,” said Ms. Hasina.

“He was our guardian and a family friend,” Ms. Hasina added.

The leadership of Nepal also paid rich tributes to Mr. Mukherjee, with Prime Minister Oli remembering his contributions to “strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life”.

“In his demise, Nepal has lost a great friend,” Mr. Oli said.

Ambassador of China Sun Weidong expressed condolences and said, “He has made contributions to the development of China-India relations which we will always cherish.”