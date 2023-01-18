World Economic Forum 2023 | Who are the YouTube stars invited to cover the Davos summit?

January 18, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 10:10 am IST

Organisers of the World Economic Forum 2023 taking place in Davos, Switzerland, have invited six YouTube influencers to participate and cover the event to broadcast the developments at the summit to a wider audience around the world.

Influencers from six countries or regions have been chosen this time —Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Ghana, India and the Middle East. The Indian representative is vlogger and actor Prajakta Koli, who runs the YouTube channel ‘MostlySane’.

The others invited are Adanna Steinacker aka House of Adanna (Nigeria), Nuseir Yassin aka Nas Daily (Israel), Luis Villar aka Luisito Comunica (Mexico), Wodemaya (Ghana) and Nathalia Arcuri aka Me Poupe (Brazil).

These influencers have a combined following of 230 million online, are participating in the World Economic Forum to cover themes of climate action, social justice and global health care. According to WEF, they will also engage with select ecopreneurs and innovators pushing for solutions and global change.

Who is Prajakta Koli?

The 29-year-old Prajakta Koli has been running the YouTube comedy channel MostlySane, which currently has over 6.8 million followers. She is a Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumnus and the winner of awards as diverse as ‘Viral Queen of the Year’ and Cosmopolitan’s YouTuber of the Year.

Koli made her Bollywood debut in the multi-starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo last year, and has also acted in several web shows, including Mismatched.

According to the WEF, Koli will talk on topics female education and climate action.

This year, Davos will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs.