HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Bank's IFC to provide Sri Lanka with $400 million financing

The island nation's economy is estimated to have contracted by 9.2% in 2022 and is expected to shrink a further 4.2% in 2023, according to World Bank data

February 27, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - Colombo

Reuters
The investment arm of the World Bank will provide Sri Lanka with financial assistance to fund essential imports. File

The investment arm of the World Bank will provide Sri Lanka with financial assistance to fund essential imports. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank's investment arm, said it will provide Sri Lanka with a $400 million cross-currency swap facility to help fund essential imports.

ALSO READ
IMF only option available to Sri Lanka to overcome economic crisis, says Wickremesinghe

Three private banks will receive the facility to fund about 30% of imports, including medicine, food and fertiliser, the IFC said in a statement on February 27.

The funds will provide a much-needed foreign exchange cushion for Sri Lanka, which is grappling with its worst financial crisis in over seven decades partly triggered by a severe shortage of dollars.

The island nation's economy is estimated to have contracted by 9.2% in 2022 and is expected to shrink a further 4.2% in 2023, according to World Bank data.

"We expect this financing to boost confidence in the investor community, attract fresh capital inflows to support the Sri Lankan economy," said Joon Young Park, IFC's Portfolio Manager, Financial Institutions Group for South Asia.

IFC is also working on further plans to support client banks with other long-term funding and advisory services in the future, the statement added.

Sri Lanka signed a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $2.9 billion bailout last September but has to put its debt on a sustainable repayment track before the funds can be disbursed.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.