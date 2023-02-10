ADVERTISEMENT

World Bank to provide Turkey $1.78 billion for recovery after quake

February 10, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - Washington

Immediate assistance of $780 million will be offered via Contingent Emergency Response Components from two existing projects in Turkey

AFP

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building on February 9, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. A | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The World Bank announced Thursday $1.78 billion in aid to Turkey to help relief and recovery efforts after a massive earthquake hit the country and neighbouring Syria, claiming more than 20,000 lives.

The 7.8-magnitude quake struck as people slept early Monday, with Turkish officials saying that over 70,000 people have been injured across 10 southeastern provinces hit hardest by the disaster.

“We are providing immediate assistance and preparing a rapid assessment of the urgent and massive needs on the ground,” said World Bank President David Malpass in a statement.

“This will identify priority areas for the country’s recovery and reconstruction as we prepare operations to support those needs,” he added.

Immediate assistance of $780 million will be offered via Contingent Emergency Response Components from two existing projects in Turkey, said the bank.

“The assistance will be used for rebuilding basic infrastructure at the municipal level,” the Washington-based development lender added.

Meanwhile, an added $1 billion in operations is being prepared to support people affected amid recovery and reconstruction from the catastrophe, the bank added.

The country’s needs are “immense and span the whole range from relief to reconstruction,” said Humberto Lopez, World Bank Country Director for Turkey.

