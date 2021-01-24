One of 22 workers trapped in China gold mine rescued

Rescuers in China on Sunday lifted to the surface one of 22 workers trapped for two weeks after an explosion in a northern gold mine, state media reported.
Reports said the worker was in weak condition but no other details were given. State broadcaster CCTV showed ambulances parked alongside engineering vehicles at the mine in Qixia, a jurisdiction under Yantai in Shandong province.
Rescuers are in contact with 10 of the workers who were in the mine when an explosion ripped through on January 10 while it was still under construction.
One other worker is reported to have died while the fate of 11 others is unknown. The shaft is reportedly blocked 350 meters below the surface by 70 tons of debris. Rescuers have drilled additional shafts for communication, ventilation and evacuation of survivors.
Normal diets for trapped miners
Surviving workers had been provided with a nutrient solution, but rescuers are now able to provide regular food and drink, along with clothing and other supplies, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.
Authorities have detained mine managers for delaying reporting the accident for more than 24 hours. The cause of the explosion has not been announced.
Increased supervision has improved safety in China’s mining industry, which used to average 5,000 deaths per year. However, demand for coal and precious metals continues to prompt corner-cutting, and two accidents in Chongqing last year killed 39 miners.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath