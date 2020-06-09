Won’t ignore anger over racial injustice, says Boris Johnson

The toppling of a statue of a slave trader has reignited demands for the removal of other monuments to Britain’s colonial past, with further protests planned on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged anger at racial injustice.

Calls have mounted across the country for a reassessment of the way historical figures are portrayed in public spaces, as part of a wider debate about inequality and prejudice.

Britain has seen days of protests sparked by the death in police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in the United States.

Mr. Johnson said he understood the “depth of emotion” triggered by Floyd’s death and the anger from black and ethnic minority groups about discrimination in education, employment and law.

“We who lead and who govern simply can’t ignore those feelings because in too many cases, I am afraid, they will be founded on a cold reality,” he said in a video message Monday.

But he warned he would not tolerate violence, after clashes in central London near his Downing Street office left 35 police officers injured and public monuments vandalised.

Instead, he urged those who wanted change to “stand for election, or vote for someone who will”.

Uncomfortable truth

On Sunday, protesters defaced a central London monument to Second World War leader Winston Churchill, citing policies blamed for the death of millions during famine in the Indian state of Bengal in 1943.

In the southwestern city of Bristol, crowds toppled a statue of 17th century trader Edward Colston, who helped build the city but played a leading role in slavery.

Years of local debate over what to do with the statue came to an end when it was thrown in the harbour — an act that has stirred debate about other historical monuments.

In Glasgow, activists pasted the names of civil rights leaders and victims of racist attacks on streets named after tobacco and sugar traders in the 18th and 19th centuries.

In Edinburgh, graffiti was daubed on a 150-feet monument to 19th century politician Henry Dundas, who opposed the immediate abolition of slavery.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday announced a review of London’s landmarks and street names.

“It is an uncomfortable truth that our nation and city owes a large part of its wealth to its role in the slave trade,” he said.