Woman killed in Norway stabbings

A suspect has been arrested after a woman was stabbed to death and two others injured in an attack in southeastern Norway, police said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old suspect knew two of the victims, police said, adding that they were investigating whether his mental health was a factor in the attacks on Tuesday in three different locations in the city of Sarpsborg, south of Oslo.

“We were watching TV when we heard loud banging on the door. When I opened he tried to stab me, but I got away,” a victim’s husband said.

The man then came in and cut his wife on the arm, the paper reported.

