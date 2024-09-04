Woman killed in front of her father for 'refusing' marriage proposal in Pakistan

A 40-year-old female school teacher was allegedly shot and killed in front of her father after she refused a marriage proposal.

The incident occurred in the Jangdara Totalai area of Buner in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the suspect opened fire on the teacher and fled the scene. The local police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation, as reported by ARY News.

According to the victim's father, the suspect had previously attacked his daughter, and despite reporting the incident to the police, no action was taken. This comes amid rising crime cases across different parts of Pakistan.

Similar incidents were reported in June. In a similar incident in the Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June 8, a female school teacher, who contracted free-will marriage was killed in the name of 'honour.'

The incident occurred in the Tazagram area of Mardan district in which the 22-year-old woman was killed after being dragged out of a car, according to details. Further, as per the police information, the teacher was killed in the name of honour, nine months after she had a court marriage.

The police started the investigation as evidence from the crime scene had been collected. The woman's dead body has been sent to the hospital for medico-legal formalities, according to ARY News.

The attackers managed to escape after the murder and are still at large. On June 4, two sisters, who contracted free will marriages, were killed in the name of 'honour'.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO), the two sisters had married boys they loved against the wishes of their family. They were brought back due to a decision made by a "Panchayat." The police said that the sisters were killed by their father, brother, and uncle.

