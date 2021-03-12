International

Woman arrested in San Francisco assault on Uber driver

A woman was arrested March 11 on suspicion of pepper-spraying an Uber driver in San Francisco who was coughed at and insulted after he demanded a passenger wear a mask, police announced.

Malaysia King, 24, was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery and other charges. She was being held without bail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Arna Kimiai, 24, who was also sought in connection with Saturday’s attack, indicated through legal counsel that she intended to turn herself in soon, a San Francisco Police Department statement said.

“The behaviour captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” Lt. Tracy McCray, who heads the Police Department’s Robbery Detail, said in the statement.

The Uber driver, Subhakar Khadkas, was attacked in the city’s Bayview District after he picked up three women. When he noticed one woman wasn’t masked, Mr. Khadkas stopped the ride and told the passengers he couldn’t continue, according to police.

A video then shows the women in the back seat berating Mr. Khadkas, using profanities while the car is stopped on the shoulder of a highway. At one point, the woman without the mask coughs on him, grabs his cellphone from the centre dash area and rips off his face mask.

Mr. Khadkas told KPIX-TV March 9 that after the women got out of the car, another of the women pepper-sprayed him through the front passenger window.

Mr. Khadkas said he had to get out of his car because it became difficult to breathe.

“I never said anything bad to them, I never cursed, I was not raised that way,” Mr. Khadkas said.

Mr. Khadkas said he believes he was attacked because he is a South Asian immigrant. He came to the U.S. eight years ago and works hard to support his family in Nepal.

Uber said in a statement March 11 that it had banned all three riders. “Uber does not tolerate racism or hate in any form, against any community,” the statement said.

Comments
Related Articles

Myanmar junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi accusation

Increasing tendency to politicise humanitarian situations is unfortunate: India at United Nations

U.S. President Joe Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

No export prohibitions on COVID-19 vaccines, says U.S.

Quad Summit not about China but genocide of Uighurs will be discussed: White House

Coronavirus | Joe Biden signs $1.9 trillion relief bill before speech to nation

Coronavirus | Denmark, Norway, Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Coronavirus | EU regulator approves Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus | COVID-19 vaccine likely to prevent asymptomatic infection, says Pfizer

‘We’re not racist’, Prince William says after Meghan and Harry interview

Myanmar junta accuses Suu Kyi of taking bribes as 8 killed in anti-coup protests

China’s new Five-Year Plan outlines push for key strategic projects

Over 10 different threat groups exploit Microsoft mail server flaws, researchers say

Pakistani court orders government to ban social media app TikTok

Myanmar military using systematic deadly force: Amnesty International

No decision yet on U.S. force posture in Afghanistan, says Antony Blinken

Resolutions introduced in U.S. Senate to condemn China's actions in South China Sea, trade practices

Hong Kong court grants bail to fifth activist, jails another

China for decades waged campaign to destroy Tibet’s proud culture, history: Pelosi

U.S. will speak out forcefully against China committing ‘genocide’ against Uyghur Muslims: Antony Blinken
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2021 12:56:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/woman-arrested-in-san-francisco-assault-on-uber-driver/article34050494.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY