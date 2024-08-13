Without reforms, UNSC 'ill-equipped' to address global challenges: G4 nations

A reform of the U.N. Security Council that does not address the lack of representation, particularly in the permanent category, would only “exacerbate” the current imbalances in its composition and render it “ill-equipped” to address current global challenges, India has said on behalf of the G4 countries.

“Recent global geopolitical events have clearly shown that the U.N. Security Council is unable to deliver on its primary responsibilities to safeguard international peace and security when the world needs it the most,” Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the U.N. Ambassador R. Ravindra said on Monday (August 12, 2024).

He was delivering a statement on behalf of the G4 countries – Brazil, Germany, Japan and India – at the UNSC High-Level Debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Addressing the Historical Injustice and enhancing Africa’s effective representation in the UNSC’.

The realities of 1945, when the Council was established, have long been superseded by current geopolitical realities, with the need for change being felt across the board, Mr. Ravindra said ahead of next month’s annual high-level U.N. General Assembly session which world leaders will attend.

He noted that for the G4, the primary reason for the underperformance of the critical U.N. Security Council remains the non-representation of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the under-representation of Asia Pacific in the permanent category.

“It is the G4’s firm belief, shared we believe by Africa and other groups, that any reform of the Council that does not address the lack of representation, particularly in the permanent category, would only exacerbate the current imbalances in the Council’s composition and render it ill-equipped to address Monday‘s (August 12, 2024) international challenges,” he said.

The 15-nation UNSC comprises five permanent, veto-wielding members – China, France, Russia, the U.K. and the U.S. – and 10 non-permanent members, without veto powers, who are elected for two-year terms.

Underlining that the G4 has “walked the talk” when it comes to correcting historical injustices done to Africa, Mr. Ravindra said the group’s model of UNSC reforms has clearly proposed that the Security Council membership increase from the current 15 to 25-26 by adding six permanent and four or five non-permanent members.

Among the six new permanent members, two each are proposed to be from African States and Asia Pacific states, one from Latin American and Caribbean states, and one from West European and Other States.

“On rights and privileges associated with permanent memberships, such as the veto, we also support the Common African Position that as long as it exists, it should be available to all permanent members, both new and old alike,” Mr. Ravindra said.

Mr. Ravindra said that the G4 is convinced that African representation in permanent and non-permanent categories will be an indispensable part of UNSC reform for a more representative and effective Council.

The group believes it is “inconceivable” that Africa, which constitutes over 70 per cent of the UNSC’s agenda items under discussion, does not get a permanent voice at the horse-shoe table.

“We as G4 continue to support fully these legitimate demands and aspirations from the people of Africa,” he said, adding that the group’s relationship with Africa is anchored in trust and mutual respect, and is focused on ensuring that Africa finds its “rightful” place in a new age of reformed multilateralism.

Making a few remarks in his national capacity and not on behalf of the G4, Mr. Ravindra said that references to the Common African Position and majority support to expansion in the permanent category should be added in the Pact for the Future as it befits endorsement by global leaders.

With world leaders convening in New York later next month for the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly session, they will also participate in the ambitious Summit of the Future convened by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The summit will produce an inter-governmentally negotiated, action-oriented ‘Pact for the Future’ with chapters on sustainable development and financing for development, international peace and security, among other things.

“The draft Pact under negotiation has the potential to promote a multilateral system that reflects the realities of Monday’s (August 12, 2024), and that delivers for everyone everywhere,” the U.N. has said.

Mr. Ravindra further stressed that text-based negotiations in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations on UNSC reform should be expedited. “Consensus is an output of negotiations… It is important that we do not keep delaying reforms, waiting for a consensus to emerge as consensus can only be arrived at through text-based negotiations,” he said, adding that for this, the 80th anniversary of the U.N. next year could be a befitting milestone.

“The other scenario is of status quo where reforms and representation are only elusive. That should not be our path,” he said.

India emphasised the need to push for reforms, heeding the voice of the young and future generations, including from Africa, where the demand to correct the historical injustices grows ever stronger.

“Otherwise, we simply risk sending the Council down the path of oblivion and irrelevance,” he said.

The G4 asserted that representation in key multilateral bodies is still not a reality for Africa and many other regions of the world, and it is “imminent on us to correct this historical injustice. Not only from a historical point of view but also from the perspective of future generations, this holds true.” Mr. Ravindra noted that Africa is a continent with the youngest demography, vast natural resources, expanding capabilities, growing markets, and rising ambitions.

The G4 cited the example of “much younger bodies” like the G20, which inducted the African Union as a full member during the New Delhi Summit held in September last year under India’s presidency of the grouping.

Bodies like the G20 “have shown themselves more willing to accommodate the legitimate needs and aspirations of the African people,” Mr. Ravindra said.

