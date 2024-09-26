GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

With 80th anniversary of U.N. looming ‘G4’ seeks urgent UNSC reform

The countries’ meeting. held on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the Foreign Minister level on September 23, reviewed progress made on these reforms.

Updated - September 26, 2024 09:02 pm IST - New York

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on UNGA79 sidelines, in New York on September 25, 2024.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on UNGA79 sidelines, in New York on September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

With the United Nations (UN) approaching its 80th anniversary next year, the Group of Four (G4) countries — India, Brazil, Germany and Japan — seeking permanent membership and reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC) called for urgent reform of the world body

The countries’ meeting. held on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the Foreign Minister level on September 23, reviewed progress made on these reforms.

In the joint statement released on September 26, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterparts noted the “significant challenges” to the multilateral system, centred around the UN, as they welcomed the urgent call for reform at the UN’s ‘Summit of the Future’, held earlier this week.

The G4 Ministers reiterated the need for an increase in both permanent and non-permanent categories of UNSC membership, to enhance the participation of developing countries, as well as “ those significantly contributing to international peace and security” at the UNSC .

The group highlighted the need for better representation for regions such as Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean in permanent and non-permanent categories.

They also reaffirmed their strong support to the Common African Position (CAP) based on Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

The Ministers “voiced strong concern” over progress in the intergovernmental negotiations (IGN) and said text-based negotiations needed to start urgently.

Published - September 26, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Related Topics

United Nations / India / summit

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.