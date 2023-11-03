ADVERTISEMENT

Winds from Storm Ciarán whip up a wildfire in eastern Spain as 850 people are evacuated

November 03, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - MADRID

The fire comes as Spain, like much of Europe, continues to face heavy rains and gales from Storm Ciarán.

AP

Wildfire advances near the eastern town of Palma de Gandia in Valencia, Spain, on Nov. 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A wildfire abetted by storm winds in eastern Spain has burned some 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres) of land and forced the evacuation of 850 people from four towns, officials said Friday.

Some 200 firefighters and army emergency unit soldiers were deployed to try to extinguish the day-old blaze near the eastern town of Montitxelvo. The regional government of Valencia said it hoped five water-carrying planes and helicopters would be deployed in the operation.

Regional president Carlos Mazón called on people to avoid travel in the area or activities in forests that could start fires.

State news agency Efe said winds in the zone reached some 120 kph (75 mph) overnight. Mazón describe the winds as the main element fueling the fire in the mountainous and wooded terrain.

However, the rain and low temperatures have not helped prevent the wildfire.

Spain has been suffering a drought for the past two years, intensified by climate change. Because the land is so parched, it is unable to absorb much of the storm water, which will run off into the rivers before reaching the Mediterranean.

