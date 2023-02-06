  1. Suhasini Haidar on the significance of India issuing a notice to renegotiate the 62-year-old Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.
  2. Former Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Rajiv Bhatia writes that the country today remains pessimistic about its future, two years on after the military staged yet another coup, derailing Myanmar’s quest for democracy.
  3. Jayadeva Uyangoda on the controversy casting a shadow over Sri Lanka’s celebration of the 75th anniversary of its Independence (February 4, 1948), and why angry citizens are asking questions of the country’s government.
  4. In a conversation moderated by Suhasini Haidar, Satish Dua and Manoj Joshi discuss whether the Indian government should put out a white paper on Ladakh to clarify the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, in the wake of a report prepared for a security conference in Delhi setting of a controversy by stating that India had lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling points. Their conversation is also available as a podcast.
  5. Ganeshan Wignaraja makes the case for greater trade within Asia, and for South Asia to look east, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on January 31, 2023, warning that global trade would slow down from 5.4% in 2022 to 2.4% in 2023.