GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will swiftly begin talks with IMF, says Dissanayake 

Reviewing its Sri Lanka programme in August, the IMF said Sri Lanka’s “knife-edged” recovery was at a critical juncture

Published - September 25, 2024 10:23 pm IST - COLOMBO

Meera Srinivasan
Meera Srinivasan
This handout photograph taken on September 25, 2024, and released by Sri Lanka’s President Office shows the country’s newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, as he addresses the nation in Colombo. Sri Lanka’s new president called on September 25, for restarting talks with the IMF “immediately”

This handout photograph taken on September 25, 2024, and released by Sri Lanka’s President Office shows the country’s newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, as he addresses the nation in Colombo. Sri Lanka’s new president called on September 25, for restarting talks with the IMF “immediately” | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka will swiftly begin talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to take its ongoing programme forward and expedite negotiations with its external creditors for debt relief, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said.

The message, his first televised address to the nation, was aired Wednesday (September 25, 2024) evening.  “The change we seek involves many steps that will take time. However, achieving stability and confidence in the current economy is crucial,” Mr. Dissanayake said, days after he won a crucial national election held two years after the island nation went bankrupt.

Also read: Sri Lankan polls: economy takes centre stage | Explained

While sections have voiced concern over the leftist leader’s possible stance on the country’s ongoing IMF programme, Mr. Dissanayake’s address made clear — as did his poll manifesto — that his government, of the National People’s Power [NPP] alliance, would not steer away from the IMF-led course of economic recovery. All the same, the NPP has said it would renegotiate certain elements of the Fund’s package, especially its austerity measures that ordinary Sri Lankans are struggling to cope with, at a time when high living costs persist, and real incomes have fallen.

Reviewing its Sri Lanka programme in August, the IMF said Sri Lanka’s “knife-edged” recovery was at a critical juncture. “Sustaining the reform momentum and ensuring timely implementation of all program commitments are critical to cement the hard-won economic progress to date and put the economy on a firm footing,” it noted. Following Mr. Dissanayake’s victory in the September 21 presidential election, the Fund said it looked forward to working with his government.

Further, Mr. Dissanayake said in address that the country needed a Parliament that “accurately reflects” the will of the people. “The existing Parliament does not represent that will. Therefore, I took the step yesterday to dissolve it. A Cabinet was appointed in line with our parliamentary representation,” he said. On Wednesday, Mr. Dissanayake also appointed new Governors to the island’s provinces, which are under Governors’ rule since the provincial councils have remained inactive for over five years.

Published - September 25, 2024 10:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Sri Lanka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.