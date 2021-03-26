Will run for presidency in 2024 too, says Biden

Washington

26 March 2021 00:55 IST

U.S. President addresses first press conference after assuming office

At his first press conference since assuming office on January 20, U.S. President Joe Biden said he expected to run again for the presidency in 2024.

“The answer is yes. My plan is to run for re-election. That’s my expectation,” Mr. Biden said when asked why he had not already announced a second run. He said Mr. Trump needed to announce his re-election early on in his [Mr. Trump’s] term.

“ My predecessor … oh god I miss him,” Mr. Biden said sarcastically.

When asked again later in the press conference to confirm whether he will run, said he expects to run but caveated his response. “Look, I don’t know where you guys come from man … I’m a great respecter of faith. I’ve never been able to plan three and a half years for certain,” a somewhat exasperated President said.

Mr. Biden also said he expects Vice-President Kamala Harris to be his running mate again. “I would fully expect that to be the case, she’s doing a great job, she’s a great partner,” he said.

When asked if he believed he would be running against former President Donald Trump, Mr. Biden said, “ Oh, come on. I don’t even think about … I have no idea. I have no idea if there’ll be a Republican party. Do you?” he said.

During the press conference, Mr. Biden remarked on and responded to questions regarding migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, the COVID-19 pandemic, the filibuster, voting rights laws, and troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, and China.

Mr. Biden said it was going to be difficult to get U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by May 1 — a deadline set by Mr. Trump following talks with the Taliban.

“The answer is that it’s going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline in terms of tactical reasons,” Mr. Biden said. He however added that he did not expect to have troops there next year. “I can’t picture that being the case,” Mr. Biden said, adding that his administration was consulting allies and that whether it would be in a “safe and orderly” manner if the U.S. leaves. There are between 2,500 and 3,500 U.S. troops in the country as per differing estimates.

On China, Mr. Biden talked about how he knew Chinese President Xi Jinping from the time they were both Vice-Presidents of their respective countries. He recounted a two-hour conversation he had as President with Mr. Xi and said he told him that he [Mr. Biden] was not looking for confrontation but that he knew there would be “steep, steep competition” and that he would insist that China play by the rules. Mr. Biden also talked about shoring up alliances, including with European allies, with whom he was scheduled to speak with later in the day.

“ And earlier this month … and apparently it got the Chinese attention … that’s not why I did it ... I met with our allies … and how we’re going to hold China accountable in the region,” he said. “Australia, India, Japan, the United States … the so-called Quad. Because we have to have democracies working together,” he said, adding that he would be inviting an alliance of democracies to come to the U.S. to “discuss the future”.