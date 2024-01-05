Will publish analysis of interference from China: Taiwan FM

January 05, 2024 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - TAIPEI

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu is documenting his experiences with China’s alleged attempts to interfere in elections next week and will publish its analysis soon after the vote.

Taiwan’s government has pointed to military and economic pressure as well as Chinese-subsidised trips to China for local Taiwanese officials, as evidence of Beijing’s alleged interference ahead of the January 13 presidential and parliamentary election.

“Taiwan is taking measures to counter China’s interference and is documenting its experiences. Analysis will be published soon after the elections in consultation with international experts,” Mr. Wu wrote in the latest issue of The Economist, without giving details.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office has called Taiwan’s elections a “purely an internal Chinese matter” and that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is trying to call any kind of interaction between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait election interference. In a statement responding to DPP accusations of election interference, the office said such attacks were the DPP’s “usual trick” in elections to shift the focus of attention away from the party’s problems.

Taiwan’s presidential and parliamentary elections are taking place against a backdrop of what the island’s government says is a concerted effort by China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, to sway the vote to get electors to vote for candidates Beijing may prefer.