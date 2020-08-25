International

Will legally challenge Thai govt.’s demand to block group critical of monarchy, says Facebook

Facebook said on Tuesday it was planning to legally challenge the Thai government after being “compelled” to block access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that discusses the country's King.

The social media giant late on Monday blocked access to the ”Royalist Marketplace” group after the Thai government threatened legal action over failure to take down content deemed defamatory to the monarchy.

Also read: Parley | Are social media platforms the arbiters of truth?

“Requests like this are severe, contravene international human rights law, and have a chilling effect on people's ability to express themselves,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

“We work to protect and defend the rights of all internet users and are preparing to legally challenge this request.”

The statement did not give details on the legal challenge. Insulting the monarchy is illegal in Thailand.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2020 10:30:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/will-legally-challenge-thai-govts-demand-to-block-group-critical-of-monarchy-says-facebook/article32434963.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story