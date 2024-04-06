GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will break diplomatic ties with Ecuador, says Mexican President

The announcement came after Ecuadorian police officers forcibly broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito, detaining former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas

April 06, 2024 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Quito

AP
Ecuadorian police special forces attempt to enter the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest Ecuador’s former Vice President Jorge Glas, on April 5, 2024.

Ecuadorian police special forces attempt to enter the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest Ecuador’s former Vice President Jorge Glas, on April 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrado said on Friday, April 6, 2024, that his country will break diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police broke into Mexican embassy in Quito.

“This is a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico,” Obrador wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The announcement came after Ecuadorian police officers forcibly broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito, detaining former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was seeking political asylum there, as a diplomatic rift between the two countries deepened.

