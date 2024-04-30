Why is Venice charging an entry fee for tourists? | Explained

April 30, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

The story so far: On April 25, Venice, a city in Italy, to control overtourism, introduced an entry fee for visitors who are coming in to visit the city.

What is the Venice access fee?

Day-trippers coming to the city between 8.30 am and 4 pm are now required to pay €5. Overnight visitors are not charged, nor are residents, commuters, students, or children under 14. As part of a trial period, the entrance fee, which can be paid online and is only necessary to enter Venice’s historic centre, is applicable on 29 peak days from April 25 to July 14. Transgressors risk fines ranging from €50 to €300.

What has been the response?

Some locals consider it a “joke,” arguing that it could turn Venice into a ‘theme park’. A number of residents’ associations have protested, claiming that it is a political ploy that most likely won’t stop tourists from visiting St. Mark’s Square and the Rialto Bridge. On its first day, 5,500 individuals purchased tickets, bringing in €27,500, which may just be enough to cover operating costs.

It’s a “first-of-its-kind experiment,” according to Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, to lessen overcrowding, promote longer stays, and enhance the quality of life for locals in one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. It’s an effort to find a new equilibrium between residents and visitors. It would also aid in gathering basic data and controlling visitor flows. But some have also brought up privacy-related issues.

Is overcrowding an issue in Venice?

The introduction of the tourist tax comes after Venice just managed to avoid being included on UNESCO’s danger list last year due to the harm that overtourism was causing to its fragile ecosystem. Due to mass tourism, Venice’s main island, which was once the heart of a powerful maritime republic, has lost more than 1,20,000 residents since the early 1950s. The population shrank to fifty thousand. With 3.2 million overnight guests in the historic centre in 2022 and over 30 million day-trippers annually, the city experiences congestion when the number of day-trippers approaches 30,000-40,000. It is thought that day-trippers contribute very little to the local economy.

What about sustainability?

Venice has been making an effort to re-establish a more sustainable relationship with tourists. The insistence from UNESCO and other environmentalists’ eventually forced the authority to forbid big cruise ships from passing through the Giudecca canal and past St. Mark’s Square. A positive spillover effect of the Venice entry tax would be the reducing of the rapidly increasing number of unauthorised Airbnbs within the city. People operating illegal rentals will need to register legitimately (and pay tax) since anyone staying overnight will have to disclose where they are staying.

What about other popular spots?

Overtourism is a problem in many other European cities, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, and London. Tens of thousands of Spanish citizens recently protested in the Canary Islands, demanding a cap on the number of tourists allowed to visit the archipelago.

Seville’s main Plaza de España also requires a fee to enter.

The small admission price might just be the beginning. The Italian town of Bagnoregio levied a fee on visitors in 2018 to collect funds for its rescue since portions of the town are collapsing and it was successful. The most visited place in Wales is the town of Portmeirion in north Wales, which is one of the few British towns which charges for admission.

Can India follow suit?

Similarly, India which is home to a large number of tourist spots can definitely earn a lot from tourism while simultaneously deterring insignificant revenue-generating tourists.

