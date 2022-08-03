Why has the Pope apologised to the indigenous people of Canada?

A video explaining why Pope Francis apologised to Canada’s indigenous community

Pope Francis apologised to Canada’s indigenous community on July 26 for the abuse of their children in residential schools run by the Catholic church

The apology comes after hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered last year in the former residential school sites

Between 1883 and 1996, an estimated 150,000 native children in Canada were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools in an effort to assimilate them into the European way of life.

Till September last year, more than 1,300 unmarked graves were discovered on grounds where these Church-run schools once stood.

In his first public remarks in Canada, Pope Francis asked indigenous residential school survivors for forgiveness.