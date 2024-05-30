Why does instability and chaos persist in Haiti? | Explained

The story so far: Following a three-month forced shutdown, Haiti’s main international airport in Port-au-Prince reopened, sparking hopes for shipment of essential products. However, gang violence persists in the capital, though most of the gangs’ demands have been addressed. Meanwhile, after months of delay due to legal obstacles and violence, an advance team of the Kenyan special forces police landed in Haiti to combat the instability.

What is being done for stability?

After Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s resignation on April 24, the formation of a Council with seven members was the first major development. The Council has been tasked with restoring order in Haiti, setting the agenda of a new Cabinet, forming a national security council, and appointing an electoral commission to help conduct polls. It enjoys the backing of the Caribbean countries and the U.S. Caricom, a Caribbean trade bloc which helped form the council, said that the installation of the “politically inclusive council signals the possibility of a new beginning for Haiti.” While Finance Minister Michel Patrick Boisvert was appointed as interim Prime Minister, on April 30, former Minister Fritz Bélizaire was chosen for the post by the Council.

What is the situation at present?

Though there is a Council, there is also a divide. During its first task of choosing a Prime Minister, four of the seven voting members chose Mr. Bélizaire. This decision to appoint the little-known official was taken without consulting the rest of the council or holding a formal vote. This divide has reportedly strengthened worries of the Council using its position to further its own corrupt needs, following a pattern consistent with previous political officials in Haiti.

Moreover, gang violence continues. The insufficiently armed national police are still unable to counter the violence. Gang violence has become a part of daily life in Haiti over the last two decades, enabled by a weakened security apparatus, lack of effective law enforcement and widespread impunity. In the first three months of 2024, as per UN estimates, more than one person was killed due to gang violence every hour.

Why does gang violence continue?

One of the driving forces behind gang violence was the continued control exercised by Mr. Henry, and it was expected that his resignation would allow for a semblance of peace and stability. However, not only has the violence continued (though there has been a reduction), there are new concerns.

In May, UNICEF’s Representative in Haiti, Bruno Maes, noted that the “health system is on the verge of collapse” as it is faced with “violence, mass displacement, dangerous epidemic and increasing malnutrition.” Six out of 10 hospitals that are operational in the country are barely managing to function, and the biggest problem currently is the “strangling of supply chains.” About 1.6 million of the 4.4 million in Haiti face emergency levels of food insecurity, and the expected arrival of the monsoons will bring with it waterborne diseases such as cholera.

What is next for Haiti?

There are three specific challenges for Haiti. First, the divide within the transitional Council underscores the inherently fragile political landscape of the country. A rocky start may set the tone for the rest of its decisions and the country’s faith in it. Second, the persistent threat posed by armed gangs continues to loom large over Haiti, perpetuating a cycle of violence and insecurity that hampers efforts to restore law and order. Gangs have warned of more violence if they are not given a seat at the table with the Council, and if their demand for amnesty for their crimes is not granted.

Third, the deployment of a UN-backed security mission, comprised of Kenyan police forces, has sparked controversy and raised concerns about potential violation of human rights. While the mission aims to bolster efforts to combat gang violence and restore stability, there are fears that it may inadvertently exacerbate tensions and contribute to human rights abuses.

Dhriti Mukherjee is a Research Assistant at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru.

