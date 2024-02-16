Why did Kosovo face delays in Schengen approval? | EXPLAINED

February 16, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

The story so far: Kosovo recently secured visa-free access to the Schengen zone in Europe, world’s largest zone of free movement, becoming the last western Balkan non-European Union nation to be waived visa requirements. The zone is known after Schengen, the tiny Luxembourg village bordering France and Germany, where the agreement was signed in 1985 among five of the six EU founding members except Italy. Citizens of Kosovo can now enter the Schengen as tourists for 90 days within 180 days. Croatia, a European Union (EU) member since 2013, joined Schengen in 2023, while Romania and Bulgaria, EU members since 2007, will gain partial Schengen entry in March.

Why was Kosovo’s application kept pending for years?

The case of Kosovo is egregious given that the European Commission had in 2018 cleared Pristina’s preparedness to tackle illegal migration and corruption, preconditions for the entry.

Arguably, the single biggest obstacle to the country’s Schengen visa waiver was strong opposition from several EU members, which do not recognise the 2008 unilateral declaration of independence by the breakaway state from Serbia.

Kosovo has not been accorded legal statehood by the UN and denied recognition by Russia and China.

Is admission to Schengen mandatory for EU members?

Yes and no. When the Schengen agreement took effect in 1995, only seven of the entire 15 member union at the time joined the passport-free area. Today, 23 of the 27 EU states are part of the passport-free zone, excluding Cyprus, Romania, Bulgaria and Ireland. But then, the Schengen area comprises 27 countries, including four non-EU members: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Norway.

It is important not to confuse the status of the four countries with the recent entry of Kosovo and the other five western Balkan entrants which are not counted among the Schengen 27 members.

How did the region cope with the COVID-19 crisis?

Schengen had come under enormous strain following the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis during the last decade, the arrival of thousands of migrants from conflict zones in Africa and West Asia and the anti-immigrant-politics stoked by the continent’s far-right populist parties. The EU had even considered removal from Schengen, countries located on the bloc’s Mediterranean border, as individual states contemplated unilateral reinstatement of borders.

While the frontier states such as Italy called for an effective system of burden sharing by the entire EU, the final destination states in western Europe, especially France and the U.K. resorted to questionable methods of offering incentives to prevent the arrival of refugees.

The EU’s attempt to fashion a humane policy under the Dublin Regulation to protect asylum seekers, while maintaining the integrity of the Schengen, has itself come under severe scrutiny from human rights groups and the UN Refugee Agency.

What are the advantages of the EU’s border-free policy?

For nationals of any country, the benefit is the freedom to travel with a single Schengen visa to other European nations within the borderless area. For EU states, the Visa-free borderless travel, alongside the single currency adopted by 20 EU countries, is the most visible symbol of European integration.

The integrity of Schengen cannot be overstated for the success of the post-war European project.