WHO’s handling of COVID-19 caused deaths in Britain: Mike Pompeo

Secretary Pompeo accuses global health agency of striking a ‘deal’ with China.

The World Health Organization (WHO)’s actions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to “dead Britons”, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told lawmakers during a trip to London, British media reported on Wednesday.

Mr. Pompeo told a private meeting of MPs on Tuesday that the WHO had become a “political” body, alleging that its decisions were influenced by a deal struck between chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and China that helped him become its head, according to quotes in The Times and Daily Telegraph. “When push came to shove, when it really mattered most”, people died “because of the deal that was made”, he said.

Mr. Pompeo was in Britain for meetings with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab focussed on China, and met some Conservative party MPs during a private morning event.

The WHO said it rejected “ad hominem attacks and unfounded allegations”.

“WHO urges countries to remain focused on tackling the pandemic that is causing tragic loss of life and suffering,” a spokesperson for the organisation said on Tuesday, according to The Telegraph. The U.S. announced earlier this month that it would be withdrawing from the WHO, accusing it of being controlled by China.

Ties between the U.S. and China have worsened sharply this year over a range of issues, from COVID-19 and telecoms gear maker Huawei to China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea.