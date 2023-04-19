ADVERTISEMENT

WHO strongly condemned reported attacks on health personnel, health facilities, and ambulances in Sudan

April 19, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

According to data released in the WHO statement 16 hospitals (including nine in Khartoum) are reportedly non-functional due to attacks and 16 hospitals in Khartoum and other states are close to being non-functional

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Smoke rises over the horizon as a fire burns after a strike in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A day after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on April 18 criticised Congress for politicising the issue of Indians stranded in Sudan amid violence between its military and paramilitary forces, the World Health Organization (WHO) has strongly condemned reported attacks on health personnel, health facilities, and ambulances in Sudan and said that these attacks are a flagrant violation of international law and the right to health.

According to data released in the WHO statement 16 hospitals (including nine in Khartoum) are reportedly non-functional due to attacks and 16 hospitals in Khartoum and other states, including Darfur States, are close to being non-functional due to staff fatigue and lack of supplies.

ALSO READ
181 persons from Karnataka stuck in Sudan amid shortage of food, water

Hospitals in Khartoum receiving injured people are reporting shortages of blood, transfusion equipment, intravenous fluids, medical supplies, and other life-saving commodities. Shortages of water, electricity, fuel, and food for patients are also being reported.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Demanding an immediate stop the organisation said that the attacks, which appear to be increasing in number, have already led to at least three people being killed and two others injured. Moreover, they limit access to life-saving health care, putting more lives at risk.

In its statement WHO said that reports of military strikes against health facilities, hijacking of ambulances while patients and paramedics are on board, looting of health facilities, and military forces occupying health facilities are deeply concerning.

“Parties to the conflict must ensure safe access of patients, health personnel, and ambulances to hospitals always. Patients need access to health services not only to treat injuries, but for other essential and lifesaving services,’’ WHO said.

As challenges related to access to health care increase and health personnel face limited resources to treat patients, the safety and sanctity of health care must be always protected, especially in situations of conflict when access to life-saving services become even more vital, the health organisation said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US