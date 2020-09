WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000

Students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at a school, in the Bronx borough of New York. | Photo Credit: AP

14 September 2020 04:19 IST

The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the agency's website

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in globalcoronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours.

Also read: Front-line workers will get vaccine first: Harsh Vardhan

The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the agency's website. Deaths rose by 5,537 to a total of 917,417.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: Coronavirus | Oxford vaccine trials to resume in U.K.

India reported 94,372 new cases, followed by the United States with 45,523 new infections and Brazil with 43,718.

Both the United States and India each reported over 1,000 new deaths and Brazil reported 874 lives lost in the past 24 hours.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 306,857 on Sept. 6. The agency reported a record 12,430 deaths on April 17.