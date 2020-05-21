International

WHO records highest daily number of COVID-19 cases

The highest rise of 1,06,000 cases reported since December

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it had registered a new daily record number of COVID-19 cases as it quickly neared the “tragic milestone” of five million total infections.

The U.N. agency’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that on Tuesday, there were “1,06,000 cases reported to WHO — the most in a single day since the outbreak began” in December.

The WHO was also getting to grips with U.S. President Donald Trump’s reform ultimatum, giving the organisation 30 days to overhaul its operations otherwise its biggest contributor would freeze its funding and consider pulling out altogether.

The Geneva-based WHO’s coronavirus disease dashboard said that on Tuesday, 106,662 confirmed cases had been reported to the agency from around the world. More than 325,000 people have lost their lives, according to the AFP tally.

“We still have a long way to go in this pandemic,” Mr. Tedros told a virtual press conference as his agency warned of rising infection figures in poorer countries.

More than 4.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered in total since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said the five million cases mark would be a “tragic milestone”.

Mr. Tedros added: “We’re very concerned about the rising numbers of cases in low- and middle-income countries.”

-

Meanwhile, Mr. Ryan said neither ‘Hydroxychloroquine nor chloroquine have been, as yet, found to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19.

