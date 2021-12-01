International

WHO members agree to forge a pandemic accord

The logo of the World Health Organization, WHO, is displayed at the headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. File | Photo Credit: AP
AFP Geneva 01 December 2021 22:05 IST
Updated: 01 December 2021 22:05 IST

The process will present its final outcome in 2024

World Health Organization member states agreed on Wednesday to start building a new international accord on how to handle future pandemics and ensure there can be no repeat of COVID-19.

At a special meeting in Geneva, the 194 WHO member states unanimously adopted a resolution launching the negotiating and drafting process for a new international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

The process will present its final outcome in 2024.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In International
international relations
health
public health/community medicine
Read more...