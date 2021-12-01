InternationalGeneva 01 December 2021 22:05 IST
WHO members agree to forge a pandemic accord
World Health Organization member states agreed on Wednesday to start building a new international accord on how to handle future pandemics and ensure there can be no repeat of COVID-19.
At a special meeting in Geneva, the 194 WHO member states unanimously adopted a resolution launching the negotiating and drafting process for a new international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
The process will present its final outcome in 2024.
