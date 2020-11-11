Watch | Who is Vivek Murthy?

11 November 2020 11:29 IST

A video on Vivek Murthy, an Indian-American physician who has been named co-chair of Joe Biden’s COVID-19 task-force

Indian-American Dr. Vivek Murthy has been named co-chair of the U.S. COVID-19 task force. He will guide President-elect Joe Biden on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Murthy will lead a team of public health experts along with two other co-chairs – Dr. David Kessler and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

