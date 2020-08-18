Watch | Who is Kamala Harris?

18 August 2020 16:46 IST

A video on Kamala Harris, the first black and Indian American woman on the U.S. presidential ticket

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris has been named running mate of presidential nominee Joe Biden. She is the first black and Indian American woman on a major party presidential ticket in U.S. history. She was born in 1964, to the late Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher from Chennai, and Donald Harris, an economics professor from Jamaica.

