Who is Anthony Albanese?

May 28, 2022 13:16 IST

Anthony Albanese was sworn in as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister on May 23. Albanese’s Labor Party defeated the ruling coalition in Australia’s 2022 federal elections. The Labor party came to power after nearly a decade of conservative rule.

Born in Sydney, Albanese was raised by a single mother in a public housing estate. His father’s roots are from Italy, while his mother was Irish-Australian.