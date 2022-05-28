A video on Anthony Albanese, Australia's new Prime Minister.

Anthony Albanese was sworn in as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister on May 23. Albanese’s Labor Party defeated the ruling coalition in Australia’s 2022 federal elections. The Labor party came to power after nearly a decade of conservative rule.

Who is Anthony Albanese?

Born in Sydney, Albanese was raised by a single mother in a public housing estate. His father’s roots are from Italy, while his mother was Irish-Australian.