WHO Europe warns against relaxing curbs

The World Health Organization’s European office said on Wednesday that despite seeing “positive signs” from some countries, it was too early to scale back measures aimed at containing the coronavirus. “Now is not the time to relax measures. It is the time to double and triple our collective efforts,” WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, told a press conference.

