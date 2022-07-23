WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

International passengers are screened for monkeypox at the Chennai airport on July 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 23, 2022 20:03 IST

WHO says the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries now qualifies as a global emergency

The World Health Organisation has declared the global monkeypox outbreak a 'public health emergency of international concern' (PHEIC), one step below that of a 'pandemic.'

A PHEIC, according to the WHO, constitutes "...an extraordinary event, which constitutes a public health risk to other States through the international spread, and which potentially requires a coordinated international response.."

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 30th January 2020, the organisation categorised COVID-19 as a PHEIC, when about 7,500 cases had been reported. On March 11, it elevated it to 'pandemic.'

The decision followed a seven-hour meeting on Thursday, July 21, of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee to discuss the multi-country monkeypox outbreak. It is this Committee of the WHO that decides on the seriousness of a public health crisis.

Also read:Explained | How is Kerala fighting monkeypox?

Though the Committee didn't reach a consensus on whether the outbreak constituted a PHEIC, Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, decided that the situation merited such a classification.

"We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little, and which meets the criteria in the International Health Regulations.

For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern," he stated.

Also Read WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

The WHO has been criticised in the past for not recognising the incipient threat, soon enough, from COVID-19.

Guidelines to follow

As part of the PHEIC declaration which is said to be "temporary" and reviewed every three months, countries are expected to follow guidelines.

They are grouped into three categories: Those with no reported cases or where the last case was from 21 days ago; those with recently imported cases and experiencing human-to-human transmission and finally, countries where cases are being reported and have a history of the presence of the virus.

The guidelines direct countries to step up surveillance, spread awareness on the pandemic, and ensure that at-risk groups aren't stigmatised.

Indian officials are yet to comment on the WHO's classification. So far three cases have been confirmed in India, all in men, and in Kerala, and all having a history of travel to the United Arab Emirates. All three are hospitalised and reportedly "stable" according to Kerala health authorities.

Also read: What drives sustained growth of monkeypox cases?

The WHO said that so far 14,533 probable and laboratory-confirmed cases (including 3 deaths in Nigeria and 2 in the Central African Republic) were reported to WHO from 72 countries across all six WHO Regions; up from 3,040 cases in 47 countries at the beginning of May 2022.

The transmission was occurring in many countries that had not previously reported cases of monkeypox, and the highest numbers of cases are currently reported from countries in the WHO European Region and the Region of the Americas.

The majority of reported cases of monkeypox currently are in males, and most of these cases occur among males who identified themselves as gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM), in urban areas, and are clustered in social and sexual networks. Early reports of children affected include a few with no known epidemiological link to other cases, the WHO stated.

The Secretariat noted that, although the number of cases and countries experiencing outbreaks of monkeypox appear to be rising, the WHO risk assessment has not changed since the first meeting of the Committee on 23 June 2022, and the risk is considered to be “moderate” at global level and in all six WHO Regions, except for European region, where it is considered to be “high.”