WHO declares international health emergency over coronavirus

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, centre, speaking at the press conference following a emergency committee discussion on the coronavirus on January 31, 2020.

Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems. This is not a vote of no confidence in China: WHO chief

The World Health Organisation on Thursday declared an international emergency over the deadly coronavirus from China — a rarely used designation that could lead to improved international co-ordination in tackling the disease.

“Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems....This is not a vote of no confidence in China,” U.N. Health Agency's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.

