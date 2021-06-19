International

WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Guinea over

In this file photo taken on February 24, 2021, a staff member of the N'zerekore hospital lifts his shirt sleeve as he prepares to get his anti-ebola vaccination in N'zerekore, in Congo.   | Photo Credit: AFP

An Ebola outbreak in Guinea that started in February, infecting 16 people and killing 12, has been declared over, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

Health authorities were able to move swiftly to tackle the resurgence of the virus, which causes severe bleeding and organ failure and is spread through contact with body fluids, after lessons learned from previous outbreaks in Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Based on the lessons learned from the 2014–16 outbreak and through rapid, coordinated response efforts... Guinea managed to control the outbreak and prevent its spread beyond its borders," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

The Ebola outbreak in 2014-2016 killed 11,300 people, mostly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2021 5:55:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/who-declares-ebola-outbreak-in-guinea-over/article34858965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY