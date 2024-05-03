ADVERTISEMENT

WHO: contingency plan for Rafah incursion is mere 'band-aid'

May 03, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - GENEVA

Reuters

Palestinians stand in the ruins of the Chahine family home, after an overnight Israeli strike that killed at least two adults and five boys and girls under the age of 16 in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on May 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

A World Health Organization official said on Friday that the agency had a contingency plan prepared in case of an Israeli incursion into Gaza's Rafah but said it would not be sufficient to prevent a substantial rise in the death toll.

"I want to really say that this contingency plan is a band-aid," said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the occupied Palestinian territory, at a Geneva press briefing via video link.

"It will absolutely not prevent the expected substantial additional mortality and morbidity posed by a military operation."

