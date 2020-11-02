WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he is feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” Mr. Tedros said in a tweet.

He took to Twitter to reiterate the importance of following health guidelines.

“It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID-19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems. My @WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.