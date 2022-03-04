  • Historically, an oligarchy is a form of governance where a group of few rich and powerful people rule, with the ruler being called an ‘oligarch’
  • However, over passage of time, the term has gotten a particular meaning in Russia, referring to a group of many influential businesspeople close to the ruling establishment in the country
  • The U.S. formulated the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) law to impose sanctions on individuals and entities, who are placed under a list