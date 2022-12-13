WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist

December 13, 2022 04:09 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that Dr. Jeremy Farrar will become its new chief scientist as it prepares for a post-pandemic future.

Dr. Farrar will join the WHO in the second quarter of 2023, replacing Soumya Swaminathan.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement by the WHO, as Chief Scientist, Dr. Farrar will oversee the Science Division, “bringing together the best brains in science and innovation from around the world to develop and deliver high quality health services to the people who need them most, no matter who they are and where they live”.

Dr Farrar is a clinician scientist who, before joining the Wellcome Trust in 2013, spent 17 years as Director of the Clinical Research Unit at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Vietnam where his research interests were in global health with a focus on emerging infectious diseases.

“As Chief Scientist, Jeremy will accelerate our efforts to ensure WHO, its Member States and our partners benefit from cutting-edge, life-saving science and innovations,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.