White House's Sullivan to travel to Saudi Arabia this weekend

May 06, 2023 02:46 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - WASHINGTON

He has been closely involved in Middle East issues

Reuters

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday he will travel to Saudi Arabia this weekend for talks with Saudi leaders, as the United States seeks to bolster often-frayed ties with Riyadh.

Mr. Sullivan said in remarks to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy that also going to Saudi Arabia will be representatives from India and the United Arab Emirates to discuss "new areas of cooperation between New Delhi and the Gulf as well as the United States and the rest of the region."

Mr. Sullivan, who is U.S. President Joe Biden’s top aide on national security matters, has been closely involved in Middle East issues and reiterated Washington’s firm commitment to the region, using a strategy he said was both “realistic and pragmatic.”

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia / USA

