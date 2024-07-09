GIFT a SubscriptionGift
White House spars with reporters on Parkinson's specialist visits for Biden

Mr. Biden has seen a neurologist for his physical three times, the White House said

Published - July 09, 2024 09:34 am IST - Washington

PTI
President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden. | Photo Credit: AP

The White House sparred with reporters on July 8 over a Parkinson's specialist visiting the building eight times in eight months, as reflected in the visitors' log.

"I am feeling a little miffed around here about how information has been shared with the press corps by him," a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during her daily news conference.

The White House visitors' log suggests that Parkinson's specialist Dr. Kevin Cannard visited the building eight times in eight months.

The reporters wanted to know if President Joe Biden was seen by the Parkinson's specialist.

"It does not matter how hard you push me, it does not matter how angry you get with me, I am not going to confirm a name. It does not matter if it is even in the log. I am not going to do that from here. What I can share with you is that the President has seen a neurologist for his physical three times," Ms. Jean-Pierre told the reporters.

"It is more than what the last guy shared and it is in line with what George W. Bush did. It is in line with what (Barack) Obama did. And so it is comprehensive. It is out there....

"I am not going to devolve somebody's name or confirm someone. I am not going to do that. That is— as a privacy for that person. I am not going to do that. It does not matter how hard you push me. It does not matter how angry you get with me from here. I am just not going to do that. It is inappropriate and it is not acceptable, so I am not going to do it," Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

Mr. Biden, she said, has seen a neurologist three times.

"No findings, which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorders such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis that is coming from February," she added.

"That is what the medical unit, the President's doctor shared and I shared, I said to you it has happened three times each time. There is a physical that occurs and we put out a comprehensive report, that is when he has been able to see— to see a specialist. So that is what I can share," Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

USA

